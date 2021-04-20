Listen to "Reality Check with Ben Swann" on Spreaker.
PoliticsCivil LibertiesFeaturedGovernment AccountabilityHealth

19,000 Children Have Crossed The Border Alone/Sexually Abused at San Antonio Facility?

By Ben Swann

Must Read

Civil LibertiesBen Swann -
0

Vaccine Passports Used To Create A Lesser Class of Citizens?

Vaccine Passports Used To Create A Lesser Class of Citizens? - powered by ise.media Are vaccine passports being used to...
Read more
Civil LibertiesBen Swann -
0

Arizona Law Gives Business Owners Authority Over Mask Mandates

Arizona Law Gives Business Owners Authority Over Mask Mandates - powered by ise.media Texas lifted its mask mandate a few...
Read more
Civil LibertiesBen Swann -
0

19,000 Children Have Crossed The Border Alone/Sexually Abused at San Antonio Facility?

19,000 Children Have Crossed The Border Alone/Sexually Abused at San Antonio Facility? - powered by ise.media Texas governor Greg Abbott...
Read more
Ben Swannhttp://truthinmedia.com/author/benswann/
Ben Swann is an investigative journalist working tirelessly to dissolve the left/right paradigm prevalent in most mainstream media narratives. As a news reporter and anchor in the earlier days of his career, he has gained a wealth of experience while earning two Emmy Awards and two Edward R. Murrow awards.


19,000 Children Have Crossed The Border Alone/Sexually Abused at San Antonio Facility? – powered by ise.media

Texas governor Greg Abbott says that his office has received tips from those inside at least one facility in San Antonio that children are in fact being sexually assaulted.

Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:

Pulse Cellular: Use code “TRUTH” for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone​

- Newsletter -

Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn​

Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.

Brave

Previous articlePentagon’s “COVID Detecting Microchip” For Under Your Skin?
Next articleArizona Law Gives Business Owners Authority Over Mask Mandates
- Advertisement -

Featrued Sponsors

video

Texas Files Lawsuit Asks SCOTUS To Block 4 States From Participating in Electoral College

Election Ben Swann -
0
Texas Files Lawsuit Asks SCOTUS To Block 4 States From Participating in Electoral College - powered by ise.media Check out our sponsor Kim Daly and...
Read more

Unstoppable Domains

Featured TIMP Staff -
0
Uncensorable blockchain domains. Every domain purchase supports Ben Swann and Truth in Media
Read more

Holland Center

Featured TIMP Staff -
0
Holland Center is a day treatment program and medical clinic for children with autism.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Civil LibertiesBen Swann -
0

Vaccine Passports Used To Create A Lesser Class of Citizens?

Vaccine Passports Used To Create A Lesser Class of Citizens? - powered by ise.media Are vaccine passports being used to...
Read more
video
Civil Liberties

Arizona Law Gives Business Owners Authority Over Mask Mandates

Ben Swann -
0
Arizona Law Gives Business Owners Authority Over Mask Mandates - powered by ise.media Texas lifted its mask mandate a few weeks ago, and the COVID...
Read more
video
Civil Liberties

19,000 Children Have Crossed The Border Alone/Sexually Abused at San Antonio Facility?

Ben Swann -
0
19,000 Children Have Crossed The Border Alone/Sexually Abused at San Antonio Facility? - powered by ise.media Texas governor Greg Abbott says that his office has...
Read more
video
Government Accountability

Pentagon’s “COVID Detecting Microchip” For Under Your Skin?

Ben Swann -
0
Pentagon's "COVID Detecting Microchip" For Under Your Skin? - powered by ise.media A new report from 60 Minutes includes an interview with a scientist from...
Read more
video
Health

Life Insurance Unchanged By COVID?

Ben Swann -
0
Life Insurance Unchanged By COVID? - powered by ise.media Bob Burnett explains how life insurance rates are telling a very different story about the COVID...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Vaccine Passports Used To Create A Lesser Class of Citizens?

Civil Liberties Ben Swann -
0
Vaccine Passports Used To Create A Lesser Class of Citizens? - powered by ise.media Are vaccine passports being used to create a group of second...
Read more
video

Arizona Law Gives Business Owners Authority Over Mask Mandates

Civil Liberties Ben Swann -
0
Arizona Law Gives Business Owners Authority Over Mask Mandates - powered by ise.media Texas lifted its mask mandate a few weeks ago, and the COVID...
Read more
video

Pentagon’s “COVID Detecting Microchip” For Under Your Skin?

Government Accountability Ben Swann -
0
Pentagon's "COVID Detecting Microchip" For Under Your Skin? - powered by ise.media A new report from 60 Minutes includes an interview with a scientist from...
Read more
video

Life Insurance Unchanged By COVID?

Health Ben Swann -
0
Life Insurance Unchanged By COVID? - powered by ise.media Bob Burnett explains how life insurance rates are telling a very different story about the COVID...
Read more
© 2018 Truth In Media
MORE STORIES
Civil Liberties

Vaccine Passports Used To Create A Lesser Class of Citizens?

Ben Swann -
0