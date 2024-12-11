Mystery Drones Over New Jersey: No Iranian “Mothership” Link, Pentagon Says

The Pentagon has confirmed that the mysterious drone sightings over New Jersey are not linked to an Iranian “mothership” as suggested by some, leaving still questions unanswered about the origin of these drones.

Since November 18, 2024, dozens of drone sightings have been reported across New Jersey, with a significant spike noted on Sunday, when 49 sightings were logged. These drones have been observed near sensitive sites like the Picatinny Arsenal, a military research facility, and even in the vicinity of President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster. Despite the locations, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has reassured the public that these drones do not pose an immediate safety concern.

The FBI has been at the forefront of this investigation but has admitted to being baffled by the situation. Assistant Director Robert Wheeler Jr. of the FBI’s Critical Incident Response Group, speaking at a congressional hearing, stated, “I don’t have an answer of who’s responsible.” This admission comes after weeks of speculation and confusion.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) appeared on Fox News, claiming these drones were being launched from an Iranian “mothership” off the US East Coast. He suggested that these drones should be “shot down,” reflecting a high level of concern about potential foreign interference. However, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh quickly refuted this theory, stating that the initial assessment indicates “these are not drones coming from a foreign entity or adversary.”

The developments echo similar drone sighting over US airbases in the UK, where unidentified drones were spotted over RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell. Defense sources there had hinted at a “state actor” possibly being behind those incidents, but no concrete evidence has been presented to confirm this.

