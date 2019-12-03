One on One Interview: Libertarian Presidential Candidate Adam Kokesh

In this episode of Truth In Media with Ben Swann, Libertarian Presidential candidate Adam Kokesh breaks down his campaign and explains his policies in detail, including peaceful dissolution of the United States Federal Government.

This episode also discusses the high volume of independent and third-party voters who lean toward leadership outside the stronghold of the two-party system, yet powerful political figures continually aim to control the narrative by delegitimizing these candidates who rebuke establishment policies.

