Ben Swann Joins Tomi Lahren on Trump vs. Biden Debate!

Political commentator Tomi Lahren brought Truth in Media CEO Ben Swann onto “Tomi Lahren is Fearless” to get his thoughts on how former president Donald J. Trump should approach the Sept. 2024 presidential debate against Kamala Harris on ABC.

During one segment of the interview, Ben discussed the implications of former Vice President Dick Cheney’s endorsement of Harris. Click here to watch it now!

