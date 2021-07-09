

Biden Sending Fed Agents Door To Door To Push Vaccinations

President Biden has a new plan for getting more people vaccinated… sending government employees door to door. The Administration is pretending that they are doing this to make sure that everyone who wants a v@cc can get one.. but is that really what they are doing? Or is this about making sure that everyone who doesn’t want one, still gets one?

