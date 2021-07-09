Listen to "Reality Check with Ben Swann" on Spreaker.

Biden Sending Fed Agents Door To Door To Push Vaccinations

Ben Swann
Biden Sending Fed Agents Door To Door To Push Vaccinations – powered by ise.media

President Biden has a new plan for getting more people vaccinated… sending government employees door to door. The Administration is pretending that they are doing this to make sure that everyone who wants a v@cc can get one.. but is that really what they are doing? Or is this about making sure that everyone who doesn’t want one, still gets one?

