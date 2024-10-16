Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Black Support for Kamala Harris Falls, Sends Her Campaign Into Panic Mode

According to a new New York Times Siena poll, Vice President Kamala Harris’ support among black voters has fallen to below 12 percent when compared to Joe Biden’s in 2020, and 14 percent lower than Hillary Clinton’s in 2016.

This comes as Harris has made a new effort to secure media appearances on every corner of the internet. On Wednesday, she appeared on Fox News for a contentious interview with Bret Baier, is reportedly pitching to go on The Joe Rogan Experience.

And in a Tuesday night audio townhall with American radio host Charlamagne tha God, Harris made several promises of reparations for African Americans:

So my agenda well, first of all, on the point of reparations, it has to be studied. There’s no question about that. And I’ve been very clear about that position. It seems a little convenient, doesn’t it? Like, I don’t know the low hanging fruit that she is reaching to rally support here.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Truth in Media” Ben Swann lambasted Harris’ promises as mere pandering, saying,” If any other candidate announced these policies aimed towards black Americans, it would be considered racist. It’s a massive contradiction that you hear nobody talking about this on any mainstream network to discuss.”

Click here to see the full episode of “Truth in Media” with Ben Swann!

