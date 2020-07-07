Listen to "Reality Check with Ben Swann" on Spreaker.

Truth In Media with Ben Swann, Episode 35: Congress Sells Out U.S. Troops, Refusing Again To End Afghanistan War

Ben Swann
While the New York Times and other media outlets are deeply concerned about evidence lacking and unverified reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops, they all but ignore that the U.S. Congress has once again sold out U.S. troops in a new vote that refuses to bring them home from Afghanistan. This, despite the publication of the Afghanistan War papers which prove that the 18-year war has always been unwinnable and yet the public has been repeatedly lied to about the war. And be sure to check out our sponsor for this episode, Create Tailwind, at https://createtailwind.com

