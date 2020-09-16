Netflix Promotes “Cuties”, Amazon Bans Movie Raising Awareness About Child Trafficking

Netflix is promoting its new film, “Cuties”, which many critics say over-sexualizes 11 year-old girls.

Meanwhile, Amazon bans the movie “A Child’s Voice” which attempts to raise awareness about child sex trafficking.

I speak exclusively with the producer and director of the movie about why Amazon “Unpublished” their film.

Sign up for our newsletter

You can watch “A Child’s Voice” for free, now at ISE Media. Click here to watch.

********

Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:

ISE Media: https://ISE.Media

Cloudcoin: https://cloudcoin.global