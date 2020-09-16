Listen to "Reality Check with Ben Swann" on Spreaker.

Netflix Promotes “Cuties”, Amazon Bans Movie Raising Awareness About Child Trafficking

Ben Swann
Netflix is promoting its new film, “Cuties”, which many critics say over-sexualizes 11 year-old girls.

Meanwhile, Amazon bans the movie “A Child’s Voice” which attempts to raise awareness about child sex trafficking.

I speak exclusively with the producer and director of the movie about why Amazon “Unpublished” their film.

You can watch “A Child’s Voice” for free, now at ISE Media. Click here to watch.

