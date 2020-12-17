Listen to "Reality Check with Ben Swann" on Spreaker.
The Mysterious Death of Vaccine Safety Advocate Brandy Vaughn, Plus C0VlD Censorship with Dr. Scott Jensen

By Ben Swann

Ben Swannhttp://truthinmedia.com/author/benswann/
Ben Swann is an investigative journalist working tirelessly to dissolve the left/right paradigm prevalent in most mainstream media narratives. As a news reporter and anchor in the earlier days of his career, he has gained a wealth of experience while earning two Emmy Awards and two Edward R. Murrow awards.

The mysterious death of vaccine safety advocate Brandy Vaughn- Plus: C0VlD censorship with Dr. Scott Jensen:


Mysterious Death of Vaccine Safety Advocate Brandy Vaughn – powered by ise.media

