Elon Musk to Join Trump Cabinet?

Will Elon Musk join Donald Trump’s government if he wins a second term? Here’s what Trump told Reuters when asked if he’d hire Musk as a cabinet member or advisor.

“He’s a very smart guy,” Trump said publicly last week. “I certainly would if he would do it. I certainly would. He’s a brilliant guy.”

Musk responded by posting to his X account: “I am willing to serve.” The image he posted included a podium for a hypothetical office, the “Department of Government Efficiency” or DOGE – the same name of a cryptocurrency that Musk promotes.

Musk also held a two-and-a-half hour interview with Trump on X where they discussed a number of topics, including Musk working for a potential agency that would cut government spending, should Trump win his second term in office.

