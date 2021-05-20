Listen to "Reality Check with Ben Swann" on Spreaker.

Elon Musk Wrong About Bitcoin Energy Consumption?

Ben Swann
Subscribe to Ben Swann's YouTube Channel:

Up Next

video

Exclusive Interview: Fight To Stop Bill Gates Control of Global Seed Population

Business Ben Swann -
0
Exclusive Interview: Fight To Stop Bill Gates Control of Global Seed Population - powered by ise.media Bill Gates is reportedly the largest farm owner in...
Read more
video

Fauci Lied To Congress About Gain-of-Function Research

Government Accountability Ben Swann -
0
Fauci Lied To Congress About Gain-of-Function Research - powered by ise.media Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated argument with Sen. Rand Paul this week...
Read more
video

Fight Like Hell Against Vaccine Passports

Civil Liberties Ben Swann -
0
Censored By YouTube- Fight Like Hell Against Vaccine Passports - powered by ise.media This video was initially censored by YouTube upon publishing. Thousands of protesters take...
Read more
video

USA Today Rewrites Stacy Abrams “Boycott Georgia” Column To Give Her Cover

Entertainment Ben Swann -
0
USA Today Rewrites Stacy Abrams "Boycott Georgia" Column To Give Her Cover - powered by ise.media USA Today rewrites Stacy Abrams column so that her...
Read more


ELON MUSK Wrong About Bitcoin Energy Consumption? – powered by ise.media

Elon Musk and Janet Yellen are suddenly ‘concerned’ about Bitcoin’s environmental impact. But is Bitcoin really that harmful? Our interview with Bob Burnet explains just how wrong their statements are and how Bitcoin is actually paving the way for energy efficiency.

********

Sign up for our newsletter

Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:

Unstoppable Domains: Buy one domain get one free. https://truthinmedia.com/unstoppable

Pulse Cellular: Use code “TRUTH” for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone​

Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn​

Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave​

More For You

Vaccine Passports Used To Create A Lesser Class of Citizens?

Civil Liberties Ben Swann -
0
Vaccine Passports Used To Create A Lesser Class of Citizens? - powered by ise.media Are vaccine passports being used to create a group of second...
Read more
video

Arizona Law Gives Business Owners Authority Over Mask Mandates

Civil Liberties Ben Swann -
0
Arizona Law Gives Business Owners Authority Over Mask Mandates - powered by ise.media Texas lifted its mask mandate a few weeks ago, and the COVID...
Read more
video

19,000 Children Have Crossed The Border Alone/Sexually Abused at San Antonio Facility?

Civil Liberties Ben Swann -
0
19,000 Children Have Crossed The Border Alone/Sexually Abused at San Antonio Facility? - powered by ise.media Texas governor Greg Abbott says that his office has...
Read more
video

Pentagon’s “COVID Detecting Microchip” For Under Your Skin?

Government Accountability Ben Swann -
0
Pentagon's "COVID Detecting Microchip" For Under Your Skin? - powered by ise.media A new report from 60 Minutes includes an interview with a scientist from...
Read more

Featured Sponsors

Election
video

Texas Files Lawsuit Asks SCOTUS To Block 4 States From Participating in Electoral College

Ben Swann -
0
Texas Files Lawsuit Asks SCOTUS To Block 4 States From Participating in Electoral College - powered by ise.media Check out our sponsor Kim Daly and...
Buy Now
Featured

Unstoppable Domains

TIMP Staff -
0
Uncensorable blockchain domains. Every domain purchase supports Ben Swann and Truth in Media
Buy Now
Featured

Holland Center

TIMP Staff -
0
Holland Center is a day treatment program and medical clinic for children with autism.
Buy Now
Featured

Pure VPN

TIMP Staff -
0
Military grade privacy on all devices.
Buy Now
Featured

Brave Privacy Browser

TIMP Staff -
0
Simply download and use the Brave browser to support Truth In Media.
Buy Now
© 2018 Truth In Media
MORE STORIES
video
Business

Exclusive Interview: Fight To Stop Bill Gates Control of Global Seed...

Ben Swann -
0