

ELON MUSK Wrong About Bitcoin Energy Consumption? – powered by ise.media

Elon Musk and Janet Yellen are suddenly ‘concerned’ about Bitcoin’s environmental impact. But is Bitcoin really that harmful? Our interview with Bob Burnet explains just how wrong their statements are and how Bitcoin is actually paving the way for energy efficiency.

********

Sign up for our newsletter

Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:

Unstoppable Domains: Buy one domain get one free. https://truthinmedia.com/unstoppable

Pulse Cellular: Use code “TRUTH” for 10% every plan for life.

https://truthinmedia.com/phone​

Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.

https://truthinmedia.com/vpn​

Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.

https://truthinmedia.com/brave​