Listen to "Reality Check with Ben Swann" on Spreaker.

Truth In Media with Ben Swann, Episode 26: Coronavirus Tracking Bracelets Flooding Market, Ready To Snitch on People Who Don’t Distance

Ben Swann
Subscribe to Ben Swann's YouTube Channel:

Up Next

video

Truth In Media with Ben Swann, Episode 25: Challenging Fact-checkers Who Didn’t Actually Fact Check “Flagged” Reports

Hot Ben Swann -
0
Two "fact checks" from USA Today and Politifact have claimed recently that reports from Ben Swann are false. Here's the problem: those so-called Fact Checkers have admitted to not actually checking the facts of these reports.
Read more
video

Truth In Media with Ben Swann, Episode 24: One on One w/Dr. Judy Mikovits- Truth About Her Arrest and the One Issue Media Can’t...

Government Accountability Ben Swann -
0
One on one with Dr. Judy Mikovits: Discussing the truth about her arrest and the one issue that the media can't "debunk".
Read more
video

Truth In Media with Ben Swann, Episode 23: H.R. 6666- A $100B Dollar Contact Tracing Bill For Controlling/Tracking Population

Government Accountability Ben Swann -
0
There is a House resolution from Illinois Democrat Rep. Bobby Rush that would put Big Government in charge of tracking citizens’ movements as they relate to COVID-19 mitigation efforts — even sending health bureaucrats to “individuals’ residences”.
Read more
video

Truth In Media with Ben Swann, Episode 22: Scientist Who Insisted on “Lockdown Orders” Steps Down After Breaking Quarantine

Health Ben Swann -
0
A leading epidemiologist who advised the UK government on its coronavirus response resigned from his government post on Tuesday, after the Telegraph newspaper revealed he broke the lockdown rules he helped shape by allowing his reported lover to visit his home.
Read more

Coronavirus tracking bracelets are flooding the market, ready to snitch on people who don’t distance. Plus, Italy is hiring 60,000 “Civic Volunteers” to snitch on people not following distance guidelines.

********

Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:

Sign up for our newsletter

 

Goldback: 

https://goldback.com 

 

Unstoppable Domains: Buy one domain, get one free.

https://truthinmedia.com/unstoppable 

 

Pulse Cellular: Use code “TRUTH” for 10% off every plan for life. 

https://truthinmedia.com/phone 

 

Pure VPN: Military grade VPN protection.

https://truthinmedia.com/vpn 

 

Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy-focused, performance-oriented pioneers of the web.

https://truthinmedia.com/brave

More For You

video

Truth In Media with Ben Swann, Episode 21: New Mexico Gov. Seals Off Access To Gallup, Blocks Roads Going In and Out

Civil Liberties Ben Swann -
0
The Governor of New Mexico invoked the state’s Riot Control Act as she sealed off all roads to nonessential traffic in the city of Gallup.
Read more
video

Truth In Media with Ben Swann, Episode 18: Gates Foundation Behind Completely WRONG Coronavirus “Death Toll” Numbers

Health Ben Swann -
0
Plus, is Sweden about to reach "herd immunity"?
Read more
video

Truth In Media with Ben Swann, Episode 17: Facebook Bans Stay-At-Home Protest Posts, Calling Them “Harmful Misinformation”

Podcast Ben Swann -
0
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company won't allow promotion of protests "that defy government's guidance" on social distancing.
Read more
video

Truth In Media with Ben Swann, Episode 16: Fact-Checker Who “Debunked” Wuhan Lab as Source of Coronavirus Worked at Lab

Health Ben Swann -
0
A Facebook fact checker who has 'debunked' articles suggesting that COVID-19 may have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology has a giant conflict of interest: she worked at the institute.
Read more

Featured Sponsors

Featured

Unstoppable Domains

TIMP Staff -
0
Uncensorable blockchain domains. Every domain purchase supports Ben Swann and Truth in Media
Buy Now
Featured

Holland Center

TIMP Staff -
0
Holland Center is a day treatment program and medical clinic for children with autism.
Buy Now
Featured

Pure VPN

TIMP Staff -
0
Military grade privacy on all devices.
Buy Now
Featured

Brave Privacy Browser

TIMP Staff -
0
Simply download and use the Brave browser to support Truth In Media.
Buy Now
Featured

Pulse Cellular (code TRUTH 10% off every plan)

TIMP Staff -
0
Support TiM with every purchase of a phone plan. Use code "TRUTH" to receive 10% off your plan for life!
Buy Now
© 2018 Truth In Media
MORE STORIES
video
Hot

Truth In Media with Ben Swann, Episode 25: Challenging Fact-checkers Who...

Ben Swann -
0