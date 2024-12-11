How is Ukraine Behind the Chaos in Syria?

The situation in Syria is escalating—violence is spreading, and horrific images are surfacing. But there’s more to this story than meets the eye. What role is Ukraine playing in all this?

I’m Ben Swann and this is “Truth In Media.”

We begin today with new revelations.

Both the United States and the United Kingdom are considering dropping the “terrorist” designation for the main rebel group responsible for overthrowing the Syrian Government.

Of course they are… Why would they do that?

Could it be because the so called terror group that overthrew Assad, just like Isis in the past and al Nusra, which is al qaeda in Syria… are trained, armed and funded by the U.S., the UK and Israel? Yes, spoiler alert.. Wake up… yes they are.

But it gets even better..

Reports show Ukraine recently sent 150 drones and 20 drone operators to assist these Syrian rebels.



Are you kidding me… hello is this thing on.. We have sent 250 billion dollars to Ukraine because we are told that the Russians are on the verge of destroying Ukraine’s freedom and crushing the young democracy.. But Ukraine has the money and flexibility to send drones and drone operators to Syria to help overthrow the Assad government?

How do you know if your kids are hungry.. Offer them an apple. If they don’t eat the apple, they’re not actually hungry. Do you know how to tell if a country is truly fighting a war for its survival? Give it billions in weapons and see if it sends those weapons off to terrorists in another country. If they do.. It’s just a proxy war, money laundering, and arms smuggling to the worst people in the world.

And now Israel—Washington’s closest ally—is advancing troops further into the country. Take a look at a video showing how they completely left Syria’s navy decimated Tuesday after a battle in the city of Latakia.

Now the rebel’s leader, interestingly, says he doesn’t want conflict with Israel. Hmm.

So what’s happening here? Well, the collapse of Syria directly undermines Russia—Syria’s key ally and Washington’s main opposition.

Also we have to mention that Russian troops are pushing deeper into Ukraine, and the war there seems increasingly like a lost cause.

In fact, new reports suggest Western leaders are pressuring Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to issue a mass mobilization order. Boys and men as young as 18 could be rounded up and forced to the frontlines.

This isn’t just about Syria or Ukraine—it’s about the power plays happening in plain sight, the billions of dollars and countless human lives that are being destroyed as a result.

It’s the reason incoming FBI Director Kash Patel says as soon as he takes office, he’ll launch an investigation into Zelenskyy.

That’s our show, you can catch all of our latest coverage, Check us out on X @Truth_inmedia and you can watch all of our full episodes on Truthinmedia.com.