

Exclusive Interview: Fight To Stop Bill Gates Control of Global Seed Population – powered by ise.media

Bill Gates is reportedly the largest farm owner in the US, while trying to patent and control the distribution of seeds worldwide. There is a big push back, however, in the country of India. In this exclusive interview, we hear from Vandana Shiva who is leading a remarkable charge to push back against Bill Gates and his foundation.

