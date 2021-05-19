Exclusive Interview: Fight To Stop Bill Gates Control of Global Seed Population – powered by ise.media
Bill Gates is reportedly the largest farm owner in the US, while trying to patent and control the distribution of seeds worldwide. There is a big push back, however, in the country of India. In this exclusive interview, we hear from Vandana Shiva who is leading a remarkable charge to push back against Bill Gates and his foundation.
********
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Cloudcoin: https://cloudcoin.global/
Pulse Cellular: Use code “TRUTH” for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave