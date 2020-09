I interview the attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse about the new video which claims to prove that the 17 year-old acted in self-defense during the shooting deaths of two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The full 11-minute video referenced in this interview can be seen at ISE Media by clicking here.

