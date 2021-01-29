Listen to "Reality Check with Ben Swann" on Spreaker.

Exclusive: Medical Board Attempts To Strip Doctor Of License Over Informed Vaccine Consent

Ben Swann
Subscribe to Ben Swann's YouTube Channel:

Up Next

video

Are We Watching the DEATH OF FREE SPEECH?

Civil Liberties Ben Swann -
0
Are We Watching the DEATH OF FREE SPEECH? - powered by ise.media Is the goal of the establishment in politics, media and big tech...
Read more
video

Dems Want A War on Domestic Terror

Civil Liberties Ben Swann -
0
Dems Want A War on Domestic Terror - powered by ise.media Now that the Neo-Liberal order has taken control of all branches of the Federal...
Read more
video

Answer to Trump Social Ban and Parler Removal De-centralization?

Blockchain Ben Swann -
0
Answer to Trump Social Ban and Parler Removal Decentralization? - powered by ise.media Is the answer to the permanent ban from social media to President...
Read more
video

New Impeachment NOT About Riots, About Stopping Trump Run in 2024

Election Ben Swann -
0
New Impeachment NOT About Riots, About Stopping Trump Run in 2024 - powered by ise.media The effort being put forward by House Democrats to Impeach...
Read more


Exclusive: Medical Board Attempts To Strip Doctor Of License Over Informed Vaccine Consent – powered by ise.media

The Minnesota Medical Board has targeted Dr. Bob Zajac and is attempting to restrict his medical license from practice entirely due to his support for families choosing their legal vaccine exemption option. What is most surprising is that complaints against Dr. Bob have come not from patients but people who simply disagree with statements about informed consent that Dr. Bob has made in the media.

Thanks to our sponsor for this episode, Health Choice: Https://healthchoice.org​

Sign up for our newsletter

Support Dr. Bob here:
https://healthchoice.org​

Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/TE1_7uAd2rkOOBbZ

More For You

video

Trump Supporters Who Stormed Capitol Building are Protestors, NOT Terrorists or Insurrectionists

Civil Liberties Ben Swann -
0
Trump Supporters Who Stormed the Capitol Building are Protestors NOT Terrorists or Insurrectionists - powered by ise.media Media and Politicians have spent the last seven...
Read more
video

The Biggest Problem With C0ViD V@ccin3s

Civil Liberties Ben Swann -
0
The Biggest Problem With C0VlD V@ccin3s is the inability to even question them! The Biggest Problem with Vaccines - powered by ise.media Learn about our new...
Read more
video

Gates Says No Normal Until 2022, U.S. Billionaires Increase Wealth by $1 Trillion Since Lockdowns

Business Ben Swann -
0
Bill Gates says no normal until 2022; U.S. Billionaires increase wealth by $1 Trillion since lockdowns began just nine months ago. Gates Says No Normal...
Read more
video

The Mysterious Death of Vaccine Safety Advocate Brandy Vaughn, Plus C0VlD Censorship with Dr. Scott Jensen

Health Ben Swann -
0
The mysterious death of vaccine safety advocate Brandy Vaughn- Plus: C0VlD censorship with Dr. Scott Jensen: Mysterious Death of Vaccine Safety Advocate Brandy Vaughn -...
Read more

Featured Sponsors

Election
video

Texas Files Lawsuit Asks SCOTUS To Block 4 States From Participating in Electoral College

Ben Swann -
0
Texas Files Lawsuit Asks SCOTUS To Block 4 States From Participating in Electoral College - powered by ise.media Check out our sponsor Kim Daly and...
Buy Now
Featured

Unstoppable Domains

TIMP Staff -
0
Uncensorable blockchain domains. Every domain purchase supports Ben Swann and Truth in Media
Buy Now
Featured

Holland Center

TIMP Staff -
0
Holland Center is a day treatment program and medical clinic for children with autism.
Buy Now
Featured

Pure VPN

TIMP Staff -
0
Military grade privacy on all devices.
Buy Now
Featured

Brave Privacy Browser

TIMP Staff -
0
Simply download and use the Brave browser to support Truth In Media.
Buy Now
© 2018 Truth In Media
MORE STORIES
video
Civil Liberties

Are We Watching the DEATH OF FREE SPEECH?

Ben Swann -
0