FAA Imposes Drone Flight Restrictions in NYC Amid Mysterious Sightings

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has imposed temporary restrictions on drone flights across 27 areas of New York, following weeks of mysterious drone sightings in the region.

The restrictions expand similar measures enacted in New Jersey earlier in the week. According to the FAA, these actions are in response to an influx of drone activity that has caught the attention of both local residents and state officials.

No-fly zones have been established over key locations, with violations potentially leading to severe penalties, including the use of deadly force if drones are deemed to pose an “imminent security threat.”

