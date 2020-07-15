Truth In Media with Ben Swann, Episode 37: Why Face Masks Don’t Work, According To Science

There is so much debate over whether or not we should be wearing masks in order to fight C0VlD, but multiple scientific studies over the past decade have already settled this question. Not only do medical masks not prevent the spread of virus, but a 1995 study proves that wearing a cloth mask can put you at greater risk for infection. Ben Swann breaks down the science.
Links to the sources used in this episode:
2009: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/1921600
2010: https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/epidemiology-and-infection/article/face-masks-to-prevent-transmission-of-influenza-virus-a-systematic- review/64D368496EBDE0AFCC6639CCC9D8BC05
2012: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/j.1750-2659.2011.00307.x
2015: https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/5/4/e006577
2016: https://www.cmaj.ca/content/188/8/567
2017: https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/65/11/1934/4068747
2019: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2749214
2020: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/jebm.12381
Note: some of these studies compare masks, but some of them are comparing masks to no masks including this study: Continuous Respiratory Personal Protective Equipment Use vs No Respiratory Personal Protective Equipment
