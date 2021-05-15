Fauci Lied To Congress About Gain-of-Function Research



Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated argument with Sen. Rand Paul this week over the origins of the coronavirus. In fact, he lied to Congress saying the U.S. government never funded Gain-of Function research… Oh, but it has, and I’ll show the clear proof.

