Fetterman Supports Pardons for Both Trump and Hunter Biden

On Thursday, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) appeared on “The View” arguing that both Hunter Biden and President-elect Donald J. Trump should receive pardons.

Fetterman said that he believes the cases against Hunter Biden were “politically motivated.” He also believes that Trump’s New York hush money case, where Trump was convicted on 34 felony charges, was politically motivated, and that both cases have eroded public confidence in legal institutions.

“It’s undeniable that the case against Hunter Biden was really politically motivated,” the senator said. “But I also think it’s true that the trial in New York for Trump, that was political as well… In both cases, I think a pardon is appropriate.”

