

Censored By YouTube- Fight Like Hell Against Vaccine Passports – powered by ise.media

This video was initially censored by YouTube upon publishing.

Thousands of protesters take to the streets in the UK demanding an end to lockdowns, the end to mandatory mask wearing and most importantly, saying no to vaccine passports. And it is THAT part of these protests that are so important.

Sign up for our newsletter

********

Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:

Cloudcoin: https://cloudcoin.global/

Pulse Cellular: Use code “TRUTH” for 10% every plan for life.

https://truthinmedia.com/phone​

Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.

https://truthinmedia.com/vpn​

Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.

https://truthinmedia.com/brave​