Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Orders Investigation Into Trump Assassination Attempt

Ron DeSantis signs an executive order assigning the investigation into the assassination attempt against Trump to the statewide prosecutor:

“The public deserves to know the truth about how this assassination came to be,” DeSantis said during a press conference this week. “And I have directed all state agencies to work expeditiously to be able to uncover the truth, in addition to holding this suspect accountable.”

