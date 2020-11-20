Georgia Recount is a Disaster, Thousands of Ballots Found, Thousands More “Pristine”

Georgia ballot recount is a disaster: thousands of ballots found, thousands more “Pristine”.

Be sure to check out our sponsor for this episode, Kim Daly: https://thedalycoach.com

Watch our 25 minute interview here.



Sign up for our newsletter

********

Learn about our new media platform project, ISE Media: https://ISE.Media

Learn how to invest in our project: https://wefunder.com/ise.media

NEW: Avoid big tech censorship and receive reports from me sent to your mobile device. Send a text to: 1-404-467-5809