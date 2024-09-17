Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban Slams EU’s Mass-Migration & Pro-War Policies

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán criticized the EU’s warmongering and mass migration policies in a meeting with the press this week, describing them as “bad for Europe.”

“Without having a new regulation, mass migration with disintegrate the European Union,” he said.

He went on to say “the whole atmosphere, the language and culture of the EU is pro-war. I don’t like it and I don’t think it’s good for the European Union.”

