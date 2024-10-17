IDF Kills Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

The Israeli government confirmed that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) killed Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, on Wednesday.

Sinwar, widely considered the mastermind of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, has been Israel’s number one enemy throughout the thirteen-month war that has ensued since then. After a skirmish in Gaza on Wednesday, Israeli soldiers retrieved Sinwar’s body. DNA samples, dental records, and fingerprints were taken to confirm his identity.

On Thursday, the IDF issued a post on X (formerly Twitter) stating, “During IDF operations in Gaza, 3 terrorists were eliminated. The IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed. In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area. The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution.”

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a statement on Sinwar’s elimination, saying, “Justice has been served.”

“The United States, Israel, and the entire world are better off as a result,” Harris continued. “Sinwar was responsible for the killing of thousands of innocent people, including the innocent victims of October 7 and hostages killed in Gaza.”

French president Emmanuel Macron took the hours after the IDF’s announcement to demand Hamas release its hostages.

“Yahya Sinwar was the main person responsible for the terrorist attacks and barbaric acts of October 7th,” Macron said. “Today, I think with emotion of the victims, including 48 of our compatriots, and their loved ones. France demands the release of all hostages still held by Hamas.”

