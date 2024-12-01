Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Joe Biden Pardons Son Hunter Biden

On Sunday night, President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, who had been convicted on federal gun charges.

In a statement the president wrote, “Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter” over what he called a “miscarriage of justice.”

“From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted. Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently.”

The pardon applies to offenses that Hunter Biden “has committed or may have committed” Jan. 1, 2014-Dec. 1, 2024. It also comes just months after President Biden said he would nor pardon his son.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

JIMMY DORE: Is Nuclear War with Russia Coming?

Watch Now

Border Patrol Whistleblower’s Bombshell Address to Congress

Watch Now

Roger Stone and Ben Swann on Biden’s Rush to World War III

Watch Now

Biden Admin Tries to Set Trump Up for Failure?

Watch Now

Trump Takes Fight Back to Section 230

Watch Now

Trump Announces Musk, Ramaswamy to Head DOGE; Hegseth Named Defense Secretary

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media