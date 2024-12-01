Joe Biden Pardons Son Hunter Biden

On Sunday night, President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, who had been convicted on federal gun charges.

In a statement the president wrote, “Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter” over what he called a “miscarriage of justice.”

“From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted. Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently.”

The pardon applies to offenses that Hunter Biden “has committed or may have committed” Jan. 1, 2014-Dec. 1, 2024. It also comes just months after President Biden said he would nor pardon his son.

