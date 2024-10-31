Facebook Youtube

Leftist Media Mocks Trump Garbage Truck Incident

As U.S. President Joe Biden continues to come under fire over his remarks that Trump supporters are “garbage”, the Trump campaign has seized on the opportunity to pin his gaffe to Vice President Kamala Harris. Their latest stunt: On Wednesday, Trump rode around Wisconsin in a Trump-branded garbage truck, which he did “in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.”

“How do you like my garbage truck?” Trump asked reporters. “This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.”

“It’s not a smart thing to say,” late night show host Kimmel said. “Joe Biden should drop out of this race immediately.”

“Today Kamala Harris was like, ‘Can someone drop Joe in a corn maze and leave him there till Wednesday, just have him wander?'” said American comedian and television host Jimmy Fallon.

“Now, obviously, what he meant to say was nothing. Why are you saying anything?” NBC host Seth Meyers said. “Did you forget that you’re so bad at saying things we had to go get somebody else?”

