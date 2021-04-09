

Life Insurance Unchanged By COVID? – powered by ise.media

Bob Burnett explains how life insurance rates are telling a very different story about the COVID mortality rate compared to the media.

********

Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:

Sign up for our newsletter

Pulse Cellular: Use code “TRUTH” for 10% every plan for life.

https://truthinmedia.com/phone​

Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.

https://truthinmedia.com/vpn​

Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.

https://truthinmedia.com/brave