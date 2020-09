Breaking news in the race for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts as write-in candidate Dr. Shiva has established that the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s Office may have illegally destroyed ballots from the GOP primary, therefore making it impossible to verify the true results of the race.

