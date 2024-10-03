Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Mayorkas Says FEMA Lacks Money for Hurricane Cleanup

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas told reportes on Wednesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) now lacks sufficient funding to last through the 2024 hurricane season.

“We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting,” Mayorkas told the press. “FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season.”

This means that the 150,000 American citizens who have applied for federal assistance in the wake of Hurricane Helene might be left without. Mayorkas did not specify how much more money the agency may need. Concerns elsewhere have risen that Congress will have to pass a supplemental spending bill to help affected states recover.

More breaking news from Truth in Media here.

NEWS RECAP: Special Counsel Accuses Trump of “Criminal Acts” to Overturn 2020 Election | Chris Martenson Discusses Online Censorship | FEMA Lacks Funding to Last Through Hurricane Season

Watch Now

NEWS TODAY – 2024 VP Debate Recap

Watch Now

TODAY – IRAN STRIKES ISRAEL

Watch Now

Truth In Media News Update

Today on Truth in Media Ben Swann looks at devastation wrought throughout the U.S. South in the wake of Hurricane ...

Watch Now

Post-War Gaza | “Reckoning: Israel and Gaza” (Ep. 8)

Watch Now

Israel’s Financial Support for Hamas

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media