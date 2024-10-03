Mayorkas Says FEMA Lacks Money for Hurricane Cleanup

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas told reportes on Wednesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) now lacks sufficient funding to last through the 2024 hurricane season.

“We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting,” Mayorkas told the press. “FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season.”

This means that the 150,000 American citizens who have applied for federal assistance in the wake of Hurricane Helene might be left without. Mayorkas did not specify how much more money the agency may need. Concerns elsewhere have risen that Congress will have to pass a supplemental spending bill to help affected states recover.

