Truth In Media with Ben Swann, Episode 33: Is Moderna and NIH Partnership “Rotten To The Core”?

Ben Swann takes a look at the highly unusual timeline by which Moderna Therapeutics is developing its C0-vId 19 virus vaccine. Now, 4 scientists with the NIH claim they hold partial patent rights on that vaccine and stand to make up to $150,000 per year. Meanwhile, as Moderna’s stock price continues to soar, 5 top executives have sold off $89 million dollars’ worth of shares, even as the company continues to bypass standard vaccine protocols in the development of its C0-vId v@ccine.

Sign up for our newsletter

