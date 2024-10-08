Facebook Youtube

Muckraker Uncovers Footage of Kids Being Trafficked in NYC

New footage from Muckraker shows children being escorted through New York City’s LaGuardia Airport under the dark of night, before being put into black vans and transported to homes.

On Tuesday’s episode of Truth in Media, Ben Swann — joined by Isabella Maria DeLuca — covered the full story, as well as the mystery of the 500,000 children that have gone missing since President Biden took office.

So how did the U.S. become a global hub for child trafficking? Click here for the FULL EPISODE from Truth in Media.

