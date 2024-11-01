National Hurricane Center Tracks 3 Disturbances in Atlantic

On Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced that it is tracking new three systems in the Atlantic Ocean, including one that holds a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression in the southwest Caribbean over the next seven days.

“A tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week while the system drifts,” NHC forecasters said on Friday.

Forecasters also predict that the storm will stay far away from the U.S. due to high wind shear across the Gulf of Mexico. If the storm does move towards the country, it will likely be torn apart by the cold winds of the gulf.

