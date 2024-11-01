Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

National Hurricane Center Tracks 3 Disturbances in Atlantic

On Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced that it is tracking new three systems in the Atlantic Ocean, including one that holds a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression in the southwest Caribbean over the next seven days.

“A tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week while the system drifts,” NHC forecasters said on Friday.

Forecasters also predict that the storm will stay far away from the U.S. due to high wind shear across the Gulf of Mexico. If the storm does move towards the country, it will likely be torn apart by the cold winds of the gulf.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

Why Are There So Many Errors with Early Voting?

Watch Now

Voter Fraud Sweeping Pennsylvania? Here’s What to Know…

Watch Now

Why is the media trying to Resurrect RussiaGate?

Watch Now

Democrats Melt Down Over Hilarious Comedy Routine at Trump Rally

Watch Now

Kamala Harris Fails to Capitalize on CNN Town Hall

Watch Now

Foreign Interference in the 2024 Presidential Election — from the U.K.?

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media