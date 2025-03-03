Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Open Letter To President Trump, Time to End the Biden-Era Sanctions Against RT and American Journalists

President Donald J. Trump,

In his speech to European leaders only days ago, your Vice President JD Vance stated plainly, “In Washington, there is a new sheriff in town. And under Donald Trumps leadership, we may disagree with your views, but we will fight to defend your right to offer in the public square. Agree or disagree?”

Mr. President, the first 30 days of your current administration have moved at warp speed. In that time you have quickly re-established American principles of free speech and a free press, upheld through Executive Orders as well as clarified positions by your Department of Justice and State Department.

There is a major oversight taking place however, when it comes to freedom of speech and freedom of press. A major sanction in the last few months of the Biden State Department remains in place and directly violates both of those Constitutionally protected American freedoms.

On Sept. 13, 2024, under the direction of Antony Blinken, the Biden State Department placed unprecedented sanctions on the Russian news organization RT, with whom my company contracts to produce fair, factual, and honest news and opinion programming.

The excuse used to place our work under sanction was based on an old lie: that Russia and RT had in some way interfered in U.S. elections. This move is unprecedented, as no U.S. administration has ever banned, blocked or sanctioned a news organization. The Biden Administration through the Treasury Department placed financial sanctions against RT and TV Novosti, thereby making it illegal for American journalists to exercise their Constitutionally protected rights of freedom of speech and press.

The journalists targeted by these sanctions are American citizens. Not only did they lose their jobs, but also the opportunity to share factual reporting with an audience of over 800 million people across the globe. The bullying of social media companies by the Biden Administration was corruption on display, however, by outright banning a news organization what the Biden Administration has done is violation of Constitutional law.

We ask you to drop all sanctions against RT, Sputnik and TV Novosti and allow the public square to remain free for all voices, all journalists and all points of view.

Ben Swann

RT Sanctions Letter for President TrumpDownload

