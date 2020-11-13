20,000 Pennsylvania Mail-In Ballots have “Impossible” Return Dates

Reports of Election Fraud across Pennsylvania are staggering, from allegations of people as old as 200 years old voting, to more than 100,000 ballots have return dates that raise questions and 20,000 that have return dates that are impossible.

Be sure to check out our sponsor for this episode, Kim Daly: https://thedalycoach.com

Watch our 25 min interview here.



Sign up for our newsletter

********

Learn about our new media platform project, ISE Media: https://ISE.Media

Learn how to invest in our project: https://wefunder.com/ise.media

NEW: Avoid big tech censorship and receive reports from me sent to your mobile device. Send a text to: 1-404-467-5809