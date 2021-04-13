Pentagon’s “COVID Detecting Microchip” For Under Your Skin? – powered by ise.media
A new report from 60 Minutes includes an interview with a scientist from the Pentagon who says that there is now a microchip that can be implanted under your skin in order to determine if you have COVID.
