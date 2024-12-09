Authorities are currently questioning a man in central Pennsylvania in connection with the recent assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City.

The man, whose identity has not been officially disclosed, was apprehended in Altoona, drawing the attention of investigators due to his possession of a firearm strikingly similar to the weapon used in the high-profile murder. According to law enforcement sources, the man was taken into custody on unrelated gun charges, but became a person of interest after it was discovered that a gun he possessed matched the description of the one used in the Midtown Manhattan killing last week.

The shooting, which claimed the life of Thompson, has been described by police as a targeted attack as he walked to a hotel where UnitedHealth Group was holding its annual investor conference.

The suspect was spotted by a McDonald’s employee, who recognized him from images of the suspect circulated by the police. This employee’s quick thinking led to the man’s arrest when he entered the restaurant Local police in Altoona, in coordination with the New York City Police Department (NYPD), are now piecing together the connection between this individual and the deadly shooting.

The gun in question, potentially manufactured on a 3D printer, is capable of firing 9mm rounds, consistent with the murder weapon. Additionally, the man was found carrying multiple fraudulent IDs, which adds another layer of intrigue to the investigation.

“We are following every lead meticulously,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch told the press. “This arrest in Pennsylvania might be a significant step forward in understanding the full scope of this tragic event.”

