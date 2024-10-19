Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Pro-Bitcoin PAC Endorses Trump for President

This week, Bitcoin Voters PAC released a campaign ad for GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, depicting Trump as a visionary for “American jobs, American innovation and a digital future where America leads.”

As of Wednesday, Bitcoin Voters PAC had raised approximately $7.5 million in cryptocurrency for Trump, including in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.

Businessmen Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss have also endorsed Trump, calling him “pro-Bitcoin, pro-crypto, and pro-business.”

In July, Trump spoke at the annual Bitcoin conference in Nashville, likening it to what the steel industry was a century ago.

“In just 15 years, Bitcoin has gone from merely an idea posted anonymously on an internet message board to being the ninth most valuable asset anywhere in the world,” he said, promising that, if elected, he will “ensure that the United States will be the crypto capital of the planet and the Bitcoin superpower of the world.”

More breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

The Kamala Collapse? Analyzing the Bret Baier Interview

Watch Now

The Desperation of Kamala Harris

Watch Now

Ron Paul Joins Ben to Discuss Ukraine Aid

Watch Now

Third Attempt on Trump’s Life? – What To Know

Watch Now

Trump Civil Fraud Ruling To Be Overturned?

Watch Now

Is the Government Controlling the Weather?

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media