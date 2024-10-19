Pro-Bitcoin PAC Endorses Trump for President

This week, Bitcoin Voters PAC released a campaign ad for GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, depicting Trump as a visionary for “American jobs, American innovation and a digital future where America leads.”

As of Wednesday, Bitcoin Voters PAC had raised approximately $7.5 million in cryptocurrency for Trump, including in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.

Businessmen Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss have also endorsed Trump, calling him “pro-Bitcoin, pro-crypto, and pro-business.”

In July, Trump spoke at the annual Bitcoin conference in Nashville, likening it to what the steel industry was a century ago.

“In just 15 years, Bitcoin has gone from merely an idea posted anonymously on an internet message board to being the ninth most valuable asset anywhere in the world,” he said, promising that, if elected, he will “ensure that the United States will be the crypto capital of the planet and the Bitcoin superpower of the world.”

