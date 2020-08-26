Massive C0VID Protests in Ireland- and Will These Lockdowns Last Until End of 2021?

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Dublin, Ireland over the weekend, demanding an end to lockdowns, social distancing and mask wearing. Plus, we take a look at the staggering jump in wealth for the world’s billionaires and take a look at why this “new normal” is working only for them.

Check out our interview with this episode’s sponsor, Create Tailwind, by clicking here.

********

Sign up for our newsletter

Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:

Create Tailwind:

https://createtailwind.com

Pulse Cellular: Use code “TRUTH” for 10% off every plan for life.

https://truthinmedia.com/phone

Pure VPN: Military grade VPN protection.

https://truthinmedia.com/vpn

Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy-focused, performance-oriented pioneers of the web.

https://truthinmedia.com/brave

********

Learn about our new media platform project, ISE Media: https://ISE.Media

Learn how to invest in our project: https://wefunder.com/ise.media