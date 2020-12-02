RFK Jr: The Big Question About C0VID Vaccines That No One in Media Is Asking

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr: the big question about Covid Vaccines that no one in media is asking.. do these vaccines actually prevent spread of the virus? If not, will all those who receive them become Covid versions of “Typhoid Mary”?

