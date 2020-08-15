Rice Report Interview: Truth, Free Speech and ISE Media

I had the pleasure of joining the Rice Report to talk about current events, persistent censorship that is obstructing discussion of these events, and how my recently-launched ISE Media platform can help protect this discussion that is vital in a free society. I was thankful to be able to discuss these issues as well as our plans to expand this platform through our WeFunder equity crowdfund.

Our announcement video explains the ISE Media platform launch in detail and how crowdfund investors can own part of ISE Media, setting us apart from other traditional fundraisers. Click to watch here.

You can also register your ISE Media account now by clicking here.

Learn more and invest in ISE Media by clicking here.

As big tech platforms aim to censor quality content creators challenging certain narratives, we will not let these entities stop us.

Thank you to Rice Crypto and Rice Report for hosting this in-depth discussion!