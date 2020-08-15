Listen to "Reality Check with Ben Swann" on Spreaker.

Rice Report Interview: Truth, Free Speech and ISE Media

Ben Swann
In my recent interview with Ricky Varandas on The Ripple Effect podcast, I enjoyed a great discussion on current and past events impacting the world and talked about the launch of my new platform, ISE Media. In this interview I was able to share some of my background in my 20 years of journalism and explained how 2012 in particular was an awakening to the way that mainstream media operates.
Yale University is conducting a study to figure out how to best create effect "messaging" in order to convince Americans to take the upcoming C0VlD vaccine.
In this interview for The Last American Vagabond, I had a fantastic discussion with founder Ryan Cristian about how modern censorship is being done...
It is the most controversial word on social media HYDR0XYCHL0R0QUlNE. What is the truth about this drug? It turns out there was a study...
I had the pleasure of joining the Rice Report to talk about current events, persistent censorship that is obstructing discussion of these events, and how my recently-launched ISE Media platform can help protect this discussion that is vital in a free society. I was thankful to be able to discuss these issues as well as our plans to expand this platform through our WeFunder equity crowdfund.

Our announcement video explains the ISE Media platform launch in detail and how crowdfund investors can own part of ISE Media, setting us apart from other traditional fundraisers. Click to watch here.

You can also register your ISE Media account now by clicking here.

Learn more and invest in ISE Media by clicking here.

As big tech platforms aim to censor quality content creators challenging certain narratives, we will not let these entities stop us.

Thank you to Rice Crypto and Rice Report for hosting this in-depth discussion!

 

 

Massive protests in Berlin, Germany over the weekend as reports of 10's of thousands up to possibly a million or more people took to...
Hundreds of people across the United States have been complaining that they are receiving calls from clinics and medical offices claiming that they have...
FB's so called “fact checkers” have struck again, claiming that my report on the science that proves that wearing face masks, especially in non-medical...
The Isegoria team is thrilled to announce that we have launched the beta version of ISE Media, the media platform of Isegoria. In our first phase, ISE Media will be streaming original content produced by Ben as well as other exciting content partners that we will be announcing soon.
Uncensorable blockchain domains. Every domain purchase supports Ben Swann and Truth in Media
Holland Center is a day treatment program and medical clinic for children with autism.
Military grade privacy on all devices.
Simply download and use the Brave browser to support Truth In Media.
Support TiM with every purchase of a phone plan. Use code "TRUTH" to receive 10% off your plan for life!
