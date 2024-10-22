Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Rudy Giuliani Ordered to Give GA Election Workers Luxury Apartment, Valuables

On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered Rudy Giuliani — former Mayor of New York City and attorney to Donald J. Trump — to surrender his luxury Manhattan apartment and many of his possessions to two Georgia election workers he allegedly defamed.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman gave Giuliani seven days to transfer the property, “including cash accounts, jewelry and valuables, a legal claim for unpaid attorneys’ fees, and his interest in his Madison Avenue co-op apartment to a receivership.”

In August, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss filed a suit to seize Giuliani’s assets in an attempt to start collecting the $146 million they were awarded last year, when another judge ruled that Giuliani had defamed them with claims that they had committed voter fraud during the 2020 election.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

Trump Dominates Battle for Optics in 2024 Presidential Race

Watch Now

Election Irregularities Cast Shadow on 2024 Presidential Election

Watch Now

The Kamala Collapse? Analyzing the Bret Baier Interview

Watch Now

The Desperation of Kamala Harris

Watch Now

Ron Paul Joins Ben to Discuss Ukraine Aid

Watch Now

Third Attempt on Trump’s Life? – What To Know

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media