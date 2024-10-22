Rudy Giuliani Ordered to Give GA Election Workers Luxury Apartment, Valuables

On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered Rudy Giuliani — former Mayor of New York City and attorney to Donald J. Trump — to surrender his luxury Manhattan apartment and many of his possessions to two Georgia election workers he allegedly defamed.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman gave Giuliani seven days to transfer the property, “including cash accounts, jewelry and valuables, a legal claim for unpaid attorneys’ fees, and his interest in his Madison Avenue co-op apartment to a receivership.”

In August, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss filed a suit to seize Giuliani’s assets in an attempt to start collecting the $146 million they were awarded last year, when another judge ruled that Giuliani had defamed them with claims that they had committed voter fraud during the 2020 election.

