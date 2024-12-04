Sen. Lindsey Graham Calls Allegations Against Pete Hegseth “Disturbing”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has publicly expressed his concerns regarding the recent allegations leveled against Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald j> Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense.

Graham, in comments caught by CBS News, labeled the allegations “very disturbing” and suggested that Hegseth’s path to confirmation could be fraught with challenges.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host and a decorated Army combat veteran, has been under scrutiny following reports of alleged sexual misconduct and revelations about his alcohol use. A police report from a 2017 incident in Monterey, California, where Hegseth was accused of sexual assault, resurfaced, casting a shadow over his nomination. Hegseth has maintained that the encounter was consensual, a stance his legal team has vigorously defended.

Furthermore, The New Yorker published a detailed account of Hegseth’s time at two veterans’ advocacy groups, alleging that he was forced out due to financial mismanagement, sexist behavior, and being intoxicated on the job. His lawyer, Tim Parlatore, has dismissed these claims as “outlandish” and suggested they stem from disgruntled former associates.

Graham, who has been known for his staunch support of Trump’s picks, took a more measured tone this time, saying, “He obviously has a chance to defend himself here, but some of this stuff is going to be difficult. Time will tell.” His comments hint at the complexity of the confirmation process, especially with the backdrop of Hegseth’s past comments against women serving in combat roles, which Graham seemed to reference when he stated, “Leadership comes from the top, and I want to make sure that every young woman who joins the military feels respected.”

On Capitol Hill, the mood is one of cautious reservation. Republican senators, while acknowledging Hegseth’s service to the country, are calling for transparency and a thorough investigation, echoing the sentiment that a “normal” confirmation process should include FBI background checks. This comes amidst President-elect Trump’s apparent strategy of appointing loyalists and figures from conservative media, which has not been without controversy.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.