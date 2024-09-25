Facebook Youtube

Senate Report Shows Shocking Secret Service Failures Protecting Trump at Butler, PA Rally

A Senate report released on Wednesday details how Secret Service ignored warnings from local law enforcement about the area where the first assassination attempt of former president Donald J. Trump, resulting in a multitude of “foreseeable, preventable” failings before Trump was shot.

The greatest Secret Service blunders include failing to; set up sight-line barriers around the outdoor rally area; develop a plan to secure the building the shooter used to open fire; and establish basic communication protocols.

One agent had to use a toll-free hotline to get help operating drone equipment, having just one hour of formal training.

“Multiple foreseeable and preventable planning and operational failures by [Secret Service] contributed to Crooks’ ability to carry out the assassination attempt of former president Trump on July 13,” the report read.

“These included unclear roles and responsibilities, insufficient coordination with state and local law enforcement, the lack of effective communications, and inoperable C-UAS systems, among many others.”

