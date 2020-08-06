NEW Study Shows HYDR0XYCHL0R0QUINE Cuts COVID Death Rate In Half

It is the most controversial word on social media HYDR0XYCHL0R0QUlNE. What is the truth about this drug? It turns out there was a study done in 2005 that found it could treat another C0R0NAVlRUS known as SARS and there has now been a full peer reviewed study that proves HCQ actually cut the death rate in half. Watch and share this video before it’s taken down!

