Listen to "Reality Check with Ben Swann" on Spreaker.

Has Sweden Beaten C0VID? One Death for the Entire Month of August- No Lockdown, No Masks

Ben Swann
Subscribe to Ben Swann's YouTube Channel:

Up Next

video

Rice Report Interview: Truth, Free Speech and ISE Media

Activism Ben Swann -
0
I had the pleasure of joining the Rice Report to talk about current events, persistent censorship that is obstructing discussion of these events, and how my recently-launched ISE Media platform can help protect this discussion that is vital in a free society.
Read more
video

Watch: Ben Swann on Media, Politics, and ISE Media on The Ripple Effect Podcast

Activism Ben Swann -
0
In my recent interview with Ricky Varandas on The Ripple Effect podcast, I enjoyed a great discussion on current and past events impacting the world and talked about the launch of my new platform, ISE Media. In this interview I was able to share some of my background in my 20 years of journalism and explained how 2012 in particular was an awakening to the way that mainstream media operates.
Read more

Yale Study To Manipulate Americans Into Taking C0VID Vaccine

Education Ben Swann -
0
Yale University is conducting a study to figure out how to best create effect "messaging" in order to convince Americans to take the upcoming C0VlD vaccine.
Read more
video

Interview on The Last American Vagabond: Fighting Modern Censorship

Government Accountability Ben Swann -
0
In this interview for The Last American Vagabond, I had a fantastic discussion with founder Ryan Cristian about how modern censorship is being done...
Read more

Has Sweden Beaten C0VlD?

Only one death in the country for the entire month of August and yet, no lockdowns, no economic shutdowns and… no masks. We give you details that other media will only ignore.

Check out our interview with this episode’s sponsor, Create Tailwind, by clicking here.

Sign up for our newsletter

********

Learn about our new media platform project, ISE Media: https://ISE.Media

Learn how to invest in our project: https://wefunder.com/ise.media

********

Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors: 

Create Tailwind:

https://createtailwind.com

Pulse Cellular: Use code “TRUTH” for 10% off every plan for life. 

https://truthinmedia.com/phone 

Pure VPN: Military grade VPN protection.

https://truthinmedia.com/vpn 

Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy-focused, performance-oriented pioneers of the web.

https://truthinmedia.com/brave

 

More For You

video

NEW Study Shows HYDR0XYCHL0R0QUINE Cuts COVID Death Rate In Half

Health Ben Swann -
0
It is the most controversial word on social media HYDR0XYCHL0R0QUlNE. What is the truth about this drug? It turns out there was a study...
Read more
video

“Masks Make Us Slaves” Massive Protests in Germany Over C0VlD Lockdown

Hot Ben Swann -
0
Massive protests in Berlin, Germany over the weekend as reports of 10's of thousands up to possibly a million or more people took to...
Read more
video

Investigation: C0VlD Positive Results for People Who Were Never Given Tests?

Health Ben Swann -
0
Hundreds of people across the United States have been complaining that they are receiving calls from clinics and medical offices claiming that they have...
Read more
video

New CDC and WHO Study Proves “No Evidence” Face Masks Prevent Virus

Health Ben Swann -
0
FB's so called “fact checkers” have struck again, claiming that my report on the science that proves that wearing face masks, especially in non-medical...
Read more

Featured Sponsors

Featured

Unstoppable Domains

TIMP Staff -
0
Uncensorable blockchain domains. Every domain purchase supports Ben Swann and Truth in Media
Buy Now
Featured

Holland Center

TIMP Staff -
0
Holland Center is a day treatment program and medical clinic for children with autism.
Buy Now
Featured

Pure VPN

TIMP Staff -
0
Military grade privacy on all devices.
Buy Now
Featured

Brave Privacy Browser

TIMP Staff -
0
Simply download and use the Brave browser to support Truth In Media.
Buy Now
Featured

Pulse Cellular (code TRUTH 10% off every plan)

TIMP Staff -
0
Support TiM with every purchase of a phone plan. Use code "TRUTH" to receive 10% off your plan for life!
Buy Now
© 2018 Truth In Media
MORE STORIES
video
Activism

Rice Report Interview: Truth, Free Speech and ISE Media

Ben Swann -
0