Tropical Storm Rafael Expected to Hit U.S. Gulf Coast

A tropical storm is expected to form in the Caribbean south of Jamaica, by Tuesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center reports that the system, currently named “Tropical Depression Eighteen”, is showing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55km/h) and is moving north at 7 mph. Forecasters expect it to bring substantial rainfall to the Cayman Islands before hitting western Cub, then the U.S. southeast; however, dry air and cool water temperatures could weaken it the further north it moves.

