Trump Considers Abolishing All Federal Income Taxes

On Monday, former president Donald J. Trump told reporters with Fox News that, if re-elected, he might abolish the federal income tax.

In a reference to the nineteenth century (the period in history immediately before the passage of the income tax), Trump said, “It had all tariffs — it didn’t have an income tax. Now we have income taxes, and we have people that are dying. They’re paying tax, and they don’t have the money to pay the tax.”

This comes just as Trump has also made statements about raising tariffs on companies for moving jobs abroad, as well as foreign governments who try to withdraw from the U.S. Dollar as the world reserve currency.

