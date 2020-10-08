President Trump: “Total Declassification” of Any/All Documents Related To Russia Investigation

Handwritten notes from former CIA Director John Brennan prove that the Trump/Russia connection appears to have been approved first by the Hillary Clinton campaign and dreamed up by an advisor Jake Sullivan, who is now a major Biden advisor.

