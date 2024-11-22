Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Trump Picks Rep. Lori Chavez-Deremer as Labor Secretary

On Friday, President-elect Donald J. Trump has nominated Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.) to serve as United States secretary of labor in his administration.

As Labor secretary, Chavez-DeRemer would oversee the department’s operations that affect workers’ wages, health, safety, collective bargaining, among other responsibilities.

“Lori’s strong support from both the Business and Labor communities will ensure that the Labor Department can unite Americans of all backgrounds behind our Agenda for unprecedented National Success – Making America Richer, Wealthier, Stronger and more Prosperous than ever before!” Trump said in a statement.

Sean O’Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, praised the choice in a social media post, writing, “North America’s strongest union is ready to work with you every step of the way to expand good union jobs and rebuild our nation’s middle class.”

